Creator of Bama Tracker website considers future of the site after the pandemic

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The creator of a popular website for tracking COVID-19 in Alabama is pondering what will become of his creation once the health care crisis eases. David Marconnet tells WBHM that he sees two options for his Bama Tracker site, which presents publicly available data about the virus in easily accessible, understandable charts and graphs. Marconnet says Bama Tracker could remain online as an archive for researchers or anyone who wants to look through pandemic data. Or it could adapt to track other data that Alabamians find interesting. State lawmakers honored the Huntsville software developer for his work on the website last month.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories