Crash involving bus on Hwy 45 sends 3 people to hospital

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama State Troopers confirm a crash along Highway 45 Tuesday afternoon near the 40 mile marker in Deer Park.

A bus and a Chevy Trailblazer crashed around 1:25 p.m.

The driver of the Trailblazer is from Mount Vernon and is being treated at University Hospital in Mobile for injuries. We’re told the driver, Ethan Watts, had 2 passengers in the vehicle and both are being treated.

Watts’ mom tells News 5 her son has a hurt shoulder and a passenger has a cracked vertebrae and broken wrist. No word on the 2nd passenger.

The driver of the bus, Daniel Klingele, is from Quincy, Illinois. No word on his condition.

