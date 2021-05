MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) The left lane of I-65 northbound near Springhill Avenue is blocked after a crash early Wednesday morning. The Alabama Department of Transportation also confirms there is flooding on both sides of the interstate causing traffic to move slowly northbound and southbound.

Wet roadways are causing problems for the morning commute with multiple accidents reported on the Gulf Coast. Watch WKRG News 5 This Morning for traffic updates throughout the morning.