Cox Pensacola Christmas Parade canceled due to coronavirus

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The organizers of the Cox Pensacola Christmas Parade have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 parade. They say with 50,000 spectators and 5,000 participants, it would be impossible to social distance. They also cite the rising number of coronavirus cases in Florida. The parade was slated for Dec. 12, 2020.

Here is the full email from Lew Schuchardt.

Regretfully, the difficult decision to cancel the Cox Pensacola Christmas Parade has been made in the best interest for the health and welfare, safety and security of spectators, participants, volunteers, sponsors, venues and all involved, because of rising COVID-19 cases. According to CDC recommendations for holiday celebrations, our parade is a high risk. Considering 50,000 attendees and 5,000 participants, it would be impossible to social distance. The decision was withheld as long as possible, hoping that the coronavirus pandemic would lessen or end. We understand the effort, time, money, creativity, that so many people, businesses, non-profit organizations, churches and schools put into bringing this parade together. We realize this is a great disappointment for everyone; however, we would rather err on the side of caution than put anyone in harm’s way. Lew Schuchardt, Organizer

