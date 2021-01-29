Ascension Providence to distribute 2,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday in west Mobile, appointments still available

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Ascension Providence says they plan to distribute 2,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine on Friday in west Mobile and appointments are still available.

The vaccine clinic will be at Dayspring Baptist Church on Cody Rd.

As of early Friday morning, appointments are still available here.

Ascension Providence will administer the shots beginning at 9 a.m. for seniors 75 and older. The clinic ends at 6:00 p.m.

Ascension Providence says you must book an appointment online in order to get vaccinated. They say no walk-in appointments will be available.

The vaccines are free.

