COVID-19 vaccination clinic continues in Spanish Fort despite rainy weather Wednesday

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Rain didn’t stop organizers from canceling a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday in Baldwin County. The Prodisee Pantry teamed up with Franklin Primary Health to administer the first dose Moderna vaccine.

“We’ve become this big hub of hope. Families can come to us for many of their needs. We’ve been known for not just being a box of groceries, we’re so much more. This year we have proven that,” said Deann Servos with the Spanish Fort non-profit organization.

Sure, the weather is to blame for a smaller turnout, but those with plans of getting the vaccine made sure they were on the list rain or shine.

“To be safe and go back out in public without the mask. It’s worth it,” said a woman who showed up to receive the vaccine.

A second first dose vaccination clinic will be held at Prodisee Pantry on May 18th. The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama National Guard will be administering the doses. It will also be a food distribution day for Prodisee Pantry.

“The two most basic things that people need are food and kindness. That’s what we do at Prodisee Pantry. That’s what we commit to doing. If we can give you a truckload of groceries and give you a little hope we can get through this together,” added Servos.