SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week in Baldwin County. The organization is partnering with the Alabama National Guard and the Alabama Department of Public Health this Tuesday for a first dose Moderna shot.

The clinic is for anyone 18 years old and over.

The vaccines will be administered between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., or until the last dose is given. The second dose will be given on June 15th. No appointment is needed.