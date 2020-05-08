COVID-19 question of the day: “Where can I get Lysol and disinfectant wipes?”

FILE – This July 15, 2011, file photo shows Clorox brand products line the shelf of a supermarket in the East Village neighborhood of New York. A handful of companies are rising to new highs even as stock markets around the world tumble on worries about a rapidly spreading virus. Clorox is close to an all-time high after jumping Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, amid expectations that more homes and hospitals will use its disinfecting wipes, for example. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

The question of the day for May 7 is:

“I’d like to know if Lysol spray and also disinfectant wipes, are they no longer being manufactured or are they being manufactured and only supplied in certain areas?”

This is apparently happening everywhere. Disinfectant wipes are in high demand. They’re still being manufactured, but shoppers are clearing out store shelves just as quickly as they’re restocked. According to the maker of Clorox and Lysol, sales of sanitizing wipes have more than doubled in the past two months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a nationwide television interview Thursday morning, the chairman and CEO of Clorox said factories are currently making wipes 24 hours a day to try to meet the demand. But you still may not be able to buy the disinfectant wipes again until this summer because they are so backed up. You literally have to be at the right store at the right time.

As far as Lysol, according to a post on the company’s Twitter page, “As demand remains extraordinarily high, we recognize that it is difficult to locate products that you may be looking for. We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience and ask that you hang in there with us!” The post thread also says you should “ask your retailer when they will be receiving their next shipments.”