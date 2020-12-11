Covenant Christian School donates toys to Magical Christmas Toy Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students at Covenant Christian School in Mobile donated more than 80 toys on the final day of the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

“We want their hearts to embrace the joy and selfless love of giving to others,” CCS teachers wrote in a letter to the parents of their elementary students. “After all, that is what Jesus did for us!”

Students in the school’s K3, K4, Kindergarten and First Grade classes participated in the service project in lieu of their traditional class gift exchange. Toys collected during the Magical Christmas Toy Drive will be distributed to Gulf Coast families in need by the Salvation Army.

