Court delays execution of Alabama inmate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An appellate court has stayed the execution of an Alabama inmate. The 11th U.S. Court of Appeals issued the stay Wednesday night. Willie B. Smith was scheduled to be put to death Thursday by lethal injection.

Judges stayed the execution to consider defense claims Alabama failed to give the man, who has an IQ of below 75, required assistance with forms impacting the timing of his execution. Smith was scheduled to be put to death Thursday for the shotgun slaying of Sharma Ruth Johnson three decades ago. The state is appealing the decision.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)