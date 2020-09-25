Court: $300K total liability cap for school shooting victims

A Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputy removes police tape from a makeshift memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday. (John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The Florida Supreme Court has ruled that a school district can’t be forced to pay more than $300,000 total to the victims or their families in the Parkland high school massacre that left 17 people dead and another 17 wounded.

Justices unanimously sided with Broward County Public Schools on Thursday, agreeing that the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was a single incident. The victims and their families had argued that each pull of the trigger was a separate occurrence.

State law caps government agencies’ liability in civil lawsuits at $200,000 per individual and $300,000 per incident. Any jury award above that amount has to be approved by the Legislature and governor.