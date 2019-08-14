Couple reports rabid fox, gets it off Daphne streets

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Don and Carolyn Witt’s Tuesday stroll near the Lake Forest tennis courts had an unexpected interruption: a fox – that turned out to be rabid.

“And the fox raised his head up and started staring at us,” said Don. “Naturally that kind of bothered us a bit.”

They called police, and went inside the tennis court fence as they waited.

“I told my wife, we need to get in there so there’s something between us and the fox,” said Don.

Shortly after, two animal control officers came and were able to easily detain the fox, according to the police department.

They sent it out for testing, and when the results came back, Baldwin County landed its third confirmed rabies case of the year.

There was another one just last week up in Perdido. In that case, the fox actually bit a man. In the Lake Forest case Tuesday, the fox did not attack anyone.

Police say there is no need to panic, but they do want people to be aware of the situation, and call officers immediately if an animal suggested of having rabies is spotted.

Don Witt shares those concerns, especially given how kids he says live in that neighborhood.

“I’m just afraid that if there’s one, there may be more. So I would encourage everyone to watch your pets, watch your children,” he said.