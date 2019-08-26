Couple hears glass breaking, wake to find man standing in home

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) – A Destin couple had quite the surprise early Sunday morning when a man broke into their home. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office, the homeowners found a barefoot man standing in a room of their house, tangled in drapes with a window frame wrapped around his waist. 

This happened around 1:40 a.m. Sunday on Sibert Avenue.

The homeowner escorted the man out of his home. Deputies spotted the intruder walking down the road, but they say he refused commands and was ultimately tased before he was arrested.

