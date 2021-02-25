BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people have been arrested outside of a Bay Minette gas station. Police say an employee at the Summit Gas Station on McMeans Avenue called police after noticing a car was parked for a long time at a pump. When police arrived, they found used and unused hypodermic needles, a digital scale, marijuana, and heroin. The couple, identified as Alexis Biron and William Gordon were arrested on drug possession charges with intent to distribute. Biron and Gordon are both currently in custody. Gordon’s bond has set at $11,500. Biron had outstanding warrants from other departments. She is being held without bond.
Couple arrested following suspicious activity at a Bay Minette gas station
by: WKRG StaffPosted: / Updated: