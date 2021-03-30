County Crime Map: Shooting reported on Melrose St. in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Crime Map reporting a shooting Tuesday evening on Melrose Street near Michigan Avenue.

A witness told WKRG News 5 two men were fighting on the front porch of a house on Melrose Street when one man fired three or four gunshots and struck the other man. The witness said the suspect got in a car, drove off, then stopped and dropped something in the bushes.

WKRG is working to get more information from Mobile Police.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

