County Crime Map: Shooting reported on Melrose St. in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Crime Map reporting a shooting Tuesday evening on Melrose Street near Michigan Avenue.

A witness told WKRG News 5 two men were fighting on the front porch of a house on Melrose Street when one man fired three or four gunshots and struck the other man. The witness said the suspect got in a car, drove off, then stopped and dropped something in the bushes.

WKRG is working to get more information from Mobile Police.

https://www.facebook.com/WKRG.News.5/videos/222905199617289

This is a developing story, check back for updates.