MPD: Man shot at hair salon on Duval Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The following was sent by Mobile Police about the shooting Saturday night on Duval St.

At approximately 7:35 p.m., police responded to New Beginnings Hair Salons,1921 Duval Street in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim stated that an unknown subject fired multiple shots from outside into the business striking the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.



UPDATE 8:11 pm — Mobile Police say one person was shot in the hip on Duval street Saturday night.

Police say the injuries are not life-threatening.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Mobile County Crime Map is showing a shooting reported on Duval Street around 7:30 pm Saturday night.

