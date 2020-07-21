Country Time helping the ‘littlest entrepreneurs’ with bailout money for lemonade stands

(CNN Newsource) – When life gives you lemons … Sometimes it’s hard to make lemonade.

That’s why “Country Time” is bailing out kids who can’t run their lemonade stands this year due to coronavirus.

The lemonade brand has launched the economic relief program “The Littlest Bailout” to help out the “littlest entrepreneurs” with “the smallest of small businesses: lemonade stands.”

Kids ages 14 and under can apply with parental permission through Aug. 12. One thousand winners will be chosen.

They also have to submit a photo of the lemonade stand sign they had planned to use.

