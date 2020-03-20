Country singer’s tour manager living in Gulf Shores is ready to get back on the road

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – The coronavirus has forced the music industry to shut down across the country. Concerts have been canceled and music venues have been forced to close.

News 5 caught up with J.R., who’s the tour manager for country singer Justin Moore. He lives in Gulf Shores, and for now – is out of work.

“Eagerly anticipating the news that this thing is going to lift sooner than later. Until then we are grounded. All of the production teams, bus drivers, truck drivers the whole industry is sitting at home wondering when can we go back to work,” he said.

He tells us road managers, truck drivers and bus drivers are all left without a job right now, along with the artists and bands.

He’s hoping the lack of work is a problem that won’t last long.

