Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Country singer’s tour manager living in Gulf Shores is ready to get back on the road

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – The coronavirus has forced the music industry to shut down across the country. Concerts have been canceled and music venues have been forced to close.

News 5 caught up with J.R., who’s the tour manager for country singer Justin Moore. He lives in Gulf Shores, and for now – is out of work.

“Eagerly anticipating the news that this thing is going to lift sooner than later. Until then we are grounded. All of the production teams, bus drivers, truck drivers the whole industry is sitting at home wondering when can we go back to work,” he said.

He tells us road managers, truck drivers and bus drivers are all left without a job right now, along with the artists and bands.

He’s hoping the lack of work is a problem that won’t last long.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories