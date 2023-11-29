MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Counting Crows, the popular rock band, will perform Feb. 3, 2024, for festivities surrounding the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl, event organizers announced Wednesday.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl and supporting sponsor Airbus said the Grammy and Academy Award-nominated rock band will perform at Mardi Gras Park in downtown Mobile upon the conclusion of the evening’s carnival parades at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Previous Senior Bowl concerts have taken place on Friday night of game week; however, this year’s free event has been moved to Saturday to accommodate the Senior Bowl 75th Anniversary Legends Gala, which will be held on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. at the Battle House Hotel.

The band’s performance was announced at the Box Owt on Dauphin Street. During the event, Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy was set to announce several roster and game-week updates.

“We’re fired up to be getting Counting Crows to play our Senior Bowl concert,” Nagy said. “They have an incredible playlist of songs and put on an incredible live performance.

“Senior Bowl 75th Anniversary game, Mardi Gras parades, and the Counting Crows—February 3rd is going to be a great day for the City of Mobile!”

The 75th Senior Bowl will be held Feb. 3 at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.

About the Counting Crows

Counting Crows, featuring frontman Adam Duritz, Jim Bogios, David Bryson, Charlie Gillingham, David Immergluck, Millard Powers, and Dan Vickrey, has entertained and inspired music fans for more than 20 years.

The band’s breakout album, “August and Everything After,” was released in 1993, with chart-topping hits including “Mr. Jones” and “Round Here.”

In 1996, the band’s double-platinum sophomore studio album, “Recovering the Satellites,” debuted at number one and further solidified their growing reputation as one of the leading American alternative rock bands in the world.