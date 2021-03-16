Councilman requests investigation into MPO spending, citing deteriorating roads east of I-65

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile City Councilman Fred Richardson is asking the State Department of Transportation to investigate how Mobile’s Metropolitan Planning Organization is spending funds provided by the city.

In his complaint Councilman Richardson, who is also a member of the Mobile’s Metropolitan Planning Organization, wrote he believes less than 10 percent of the funds received from the city have gone to fix roads east of I-65.

He says the roads in that area are deteriorating and is where he says the city’s less affluent citizens reside verses the money spent west of I-65.

If Richardson’s claims are valid, he is requesting the State Department of Transportation suspend funding for the MPO until the money can be more evenly distributed on roads throughout the city.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is Chairman of the Mobile MPO.

Councilman Richardson is challenging Stimpson in this year’s race for mayor.

You can read the full complaint here:

Councilman-Richardsons-Formal-ComplaintDownload

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories