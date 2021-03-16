Councilman requests investigation into MPO spending, citing deteriorating roads east of I-65

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile City Councilman Fred Richardson is asking the State Department of Transportation to investigate how Mobile’s Metropolitan Planning Organization is spending funds provided by the city.

In his complaint Councilman Richardson, who is also a member of the Mobile’s Metropolitan Planning Organization, wrote he believes less than 10 percent of the funds received from the city have gone to fix roads east of I-65.

He says the roads in that area are deteriorating and is where he says the city’s less affluent citizens reside verses the money spent west of I-65.

If Richardson’s claims are valid, he is requesting the State Department of Transportation suspend funding for the MPO until the money can be more evenly distributed on roads throughout the city.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is Chairman of the Mobile MPO.

Councilman Richardson is challenging Stimpson in this year’s race for mayor.

You can read the full complaint here: