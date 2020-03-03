Could coronavirus keep voters from Super Tuesday?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — COVID-19 continues to be a big concern across the country, so does that mean there will be changes made when voters go to polling locations for the primary on Tuesday?

In Mobile, voters will not see any changes, but when they go to vote, election supervisors recommend you wash your hands.

Washing your hands is one of the best ways to protect against coronavirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) says to frequently wash using soap and water. If you’ll be going to a polling place, it may be a good idea to pack hand sanitizer in your bag.

News 5 spoke with two political candidates on Monday night asking if they think coronavirus could keep voters away from Super Tuesday. We found coronavirus is just one more issue where the candidates are on different sides.

Congressman Bradley Byrne said, “There is no reason for anybody to panic. The President’s done a good job of trying to restrict people coming into this country from affected places, so that’s why despite the fact that we’re a 300-plus-million population country, we have only 100 cases.”

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, “The Coronavirus is proving to be a real, real threat. I understand now we have six deaths in Washington state and that’s a lot all of a sudden to see happen. It just shows the potential danger we do face.”

The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office said there is no Coronavirus in the state, and so everything will run as it normally does for the primary. Voters will see no changes as they cast their ballots.

