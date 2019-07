PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Thousands of people squeezed in along Pensacola Bay Thursday night to watch fireworks at 9 p.m. but the Independence Day celebration started earlier in the day at Seville Square.

"I think it's a great thing for the kids," Linda McKay said. "She's seven so all these bouncy houses and things are right up her alley. Pony rides is a big hit."