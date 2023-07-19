MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Annexation results show that three out of four corridors have been voted into the City of Mobile. This includes the Cottage Hill Corridor, which has the largest population of the four.

“To me it’s about community as much as its about personal stuff,” Donna Rogers said.

The annexation of Cottage Hill includes over 16,000 people.

WKRG spoke to residents of the Creekwood neighborhood, and the majority of those residents are excited to join the city.

“I think it’s good for everyone in the community and good for the City of Mobile,” Turner Rogers said.

The Rogers family looks forward to receiving city benefits like police and fire protection. However, they say that they will receiving city garbage services will impact them and their bank accounts the most.

“We pay $360 a year for private garbage collection, and we will no longer pay that when we join the city,” Rogers said.

Other residents in the Creekwood neighborhood hope that they will gain city benefits like funding for neighborhood expenses.

“I think it’s pretty good, I hope they help us get some speed breakers out here on this street that we live on,” Robert Stweart said.