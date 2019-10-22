‘Cosmic Crisp’ apple available in December

(WKRG/CBS News) Usually when we talk about a new apple hitting the market it’s a new iPhone, but this time the latest apple getting buzz is…well…an apple.

“I’m really excited about this variety,” said Justin Witman, Washington Fruit and Produce area manager.

The new variety is called the Cosmic Crisp because of the starburst like skin, and growers hope consumers think the taste is out of this world.

“It’s really sweet. It’s juicy, but it’s got that tart kick to it as well I think,” Whitman said.

The cosmic will start hitting stores December first. It’s a cross between the popular Honeycrisp apple and another that is resistant to disease.

The cosmic was developed by researchers at Washington State University. Farmers say it stays fresh longer than other varieties.

“It stores a long time. It doesn’t brown very much, and it’s a delightful apple,” said farmer Dave Allan of Allan Brothers Fruit.

“It’s good for growers. It tastes good. It’s got a lot of benefits for storing, so hopefully that means consumer will get the best product available,” said Whitman.

A limited amount of the new apple is being grown right now, but production is expected to skyrocket over the next few years.