Coronavirus in Florida: 3 new cases in Tampa Bay, 8 in the state

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Health Department has announced eight new positive cases of COVID-19 in Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Health, two of the eight cases are in Pinellas County with one in Pasco County.

A 67-year old male in Pinellas County has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.

A 64-year old male in Pinellas County has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.

A 46-year old male in Pasco County has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.



The remaining five new cases include residents in Alachua, Collier and Nassau counties. In Alachua County, the case there involves a Georgia resident in Florida.

The Florida Department of Health says all eight individuals are being appropriately cared for and isolated. All eight new cases are travel related.

The news comes following the announcement by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor that employers at 83 assisted living facilities and eight nursing homes in Tampa are reviewing sick leave policy and guests will now be screened when they arrive to visit.

The mayor is also urging Tampa citizens to text 888-777 to the city for free text updates.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates

