Coronavirus hospitalizations jump more than 45% in Alabama

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have increased more than 45% in the last month in Alabama. Statistics released by the Alabama Department of Public Health on Monday showed 1,174 people hospitalized with the disease after the weekend. That’s roughly the same number as in mid-August when caseloads spiked following the July 4 holiday. Health experts fear that intensive care units could again reach near capacity unless more people adhere to the state rule requiring face masks in public anytime social distancing can’t be maintained. More than 3,080 people have died of the illness in the state.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories