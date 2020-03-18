Cordova Mall, Silver Sands Premium Outlets to close until March 29

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Cordova Mall_270797

INDIANAPOLIS — Simon Properties, which owns Cordova Mall in Pensacola and Silver Sands Premium Outlets in Destin, will close until March 29.

The company announced Wednesday that after extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19, it will close all of its retail properties, including Malls, Premium Outlets and Mills in the U.S.  This measure will take effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday and will end on March 29.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories