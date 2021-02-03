Cool and dry night, Warmer temps and more clouds Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Cool and sunny weather has persisted, but some changes are on the way for the back half of the work week.

High pressure sitting over the Gulf Coast tonight will gradually move east overnight and into Thursday. Mostly clear skies will persist overnight with a very light wind flow. This should allow temperatures to fall off quickly tonight. Expect overnight lows to fall into the 30s and 40s. A light southeast wind will develop by sunrise Thursday.

Changes will begin Thursday. A southerly breeze will develop and increase through the afternoon. The day will start off mostly clear, but clouds will continue to stream into the region. Moisture will increase, but likely not enough to produce rain. Highs will get a boost topping off in the upper 60s to near 70. A cold front will move in overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.

Scattered rain will be the story for Friday. Most of it will fall Friday morning with rain chances lessening for the afternoon. The pattern will stay unsettled into the weekend and early next week with a daily rain chance.