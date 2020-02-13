Cooking with John: Chicken Parmesan by Harbor Communications

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Brent Robinson and Alyssa Wright with Harbor Communications, winner of the 2019 American Cancer Society Chili Cook-Off, share their recipe for Chicken Parmesan.
While Brent and Alyssa didn’t share their secret recipe for their Cook-Off-winning chili, they did share a delicious Chicken Parmesan recipe.
The 31st annual American Cancer Society Chili Cook-Off is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 7, at Mardi Gras Park in downtown Mobile. For more information, visit mobilechilicookoff.org.
RECIPE
-2 large skinless, boneless chicken breasts cut in half lengthwise into 4 thinner cutlets
-Olive oil
-1 tsp garlic powder
-salt
-pepper
-1/2 tsp Italian seasoning
-1/2 cup flour
-5 eggs, beaten
-4 cups grated parmesan cheese, divided use
-fresh basil leaves, for garnish
-fresh parsley, chopped for garnish
-spaghetti or other pasta
-1 jar of any sauce
INSTRUCTIONS
• Season the chicken with garlic powder, salt, pepper and Italian seasoning. Coat the chicken with flour and dip the breasts in the egg wash.
• Coat the chicken in parmesan cheese and place on an oiled pan. Saute the chicken until it is a golden brown color.
• Cook the noodles and place in a baking dish. Cover the noodles in sauce of your choice and top with cooked chicken breasts.
• Garnish with fresh basil and fresh parsley.
