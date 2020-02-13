Cooking with John: Chicken Parmesan by Harbor Communications

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Brent Robinson and Alyssa Wright with Harbor Communications, winner of the 2019 American Cancer Society Chili Cook-Off, share their recipe for Chicken Parmesan.

While Brent and Alyssa didn’t share their secret recipe for their Cook-Off-winning chili, they did share a delicious Chicken Parmesan recipe.

The 31st annual American Cancer Society Chili Cook-Off is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 7, at Mardi Gras Park in downtown Mobile. For more information, visit mobilechilicookoff.org.

RECIPE

-2 large skinless, boneless chicken breasts cut in half lengthwise into 4 thinner cutlets

-Olive oil

-1 tsp garlic powder

-salt

-pepper

-1/2 tsp Italian seasoning

-1/2 cup flour

-5 eggs, beaten

-4 cups grated parmesan cheese, divided use

-fresh basil leaves, for garnish

-fresh parsley, chopped for garnish

-spaghetti or other pasta

-1 jar of any sauce

INSTRUCTIONS

• Season the chicken with garlic powder, salt, pepper and Italian seasoning. Coat the chicken with flour and dip the breasts in the egg wash.

• Coat the chicken in parmesan cheese and place on an oiled pan. Saute the chicken until it is a golden brown color.

• Cook the noodles and place in a baking dish. Cover the noodles in sauce of your choice and top with cooked chicken breasts.

• Garnish with fresh basil and fresh parsley.

