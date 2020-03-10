Convicted murderer escapes from central Alabama prison

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Corrections has issued a warning after a convicted murderer escapes from a central Alabama prison. 64-year-old Steve Ray Murphy was reported missing from the St. Clair Correctional Facility around midnight. Murphy is 5’8, has brown hair, and hazel eyes. Murphy was wearing white clothes when he escaped. If you see Murphy, call 911.

Steve Ray Murphy

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories