Convicted murderer escapes from central Alabama prison

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Corrections has issued a warning after a convicted murderer escapes from a central Alabama prison. 64-year-old Steve Ray Murphy was reported missing from the St. Clair Correctional Facility around midnight. Murphy is 5’8, has brown hair, and hazel eyes. Murphy was wearing white clothes when he escaped. If you see Murphy, call 911.
LATEST STORIES:
- US men feel expectations ahead of Olympic soccer qualifying
- Baldwin tech students go head-to-head in Bay Minette
- ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy’ to nix live audiences over coronavirus concerns
- Michigan primary could make or break Sanders’ campaign
- Florida man dies after car falls on him during repair