Convicted murderer escapes from central Alabama prison

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Tech-savvy students are taking part in an annual competition Tuesday in Bay Minette. Last year we covered the annual Technology Student Association competition at Coastal Alabama Community College. Here's a news release from the school district on 2020's competition:

Over 175 students are set to compete in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) competitions, including Flight Challenge, CO2 Dragster, Technology Bowl, Structural Challenge, Problem Solving, Leadership Strategies, Video Game, Digital Photography, Coding, System Control Technology and VEX Robotics.