Convicted killer accused of shooting Mobile gas station clerk while on probation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have arrested the man they say shot a clerk at the CEFCO gas station last Friday. The suspect is a convicted murderer.

34-year-old Reginald Blevins is behind bars for that shooting after he was recently released for serving time for a murder conviction.

Blevins was arrested Monday in connection with the robbery and shooting at the CEFCO gas station on Springhill Avenue. Mobile police say a store clerk confronted Blevins after they say he was shoplifting. That’s when police say Blevins pulled out a gun and shot the clerk. The clerk was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok.

Blevins was arrested in 2016 for the 2013 murder of Joey O’Brien. O’Brien was found shot to death outside of the post office on Springhill Avenue. Witnesses say O’Brien was riding his bicycle when he was shot.

Blevins entered a guilty plea for the murder and was sentenced to 20 years, but the judge suspended 17 years of the sentence. After getting credit for a year spent in jail, he served two more years in prison.

Blevins was released from prison late last year and was under probation for five years.

Just last Thursday, a day before the shooting at the CEFCO, the Mobile County DA’s office revoked his probation.

Blevins will likely be back in court sometime this week.

