Convicted drug trafficker recently released from prison arrested again

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Shalimar man released from federal prison last October after serving time for narcotic trafficking offenses is back in jail, held without bond on drug and weapons charges.

Rodney Jerome McNabb

Authorities executed a search warrant at 893 Shalimar Court Tuesday. Among the items seized were about one kilogram of heroin, two kilograms of cocaine, two firearms (one of which was stolen), and about $138,000 in drug proceeds.

39-year old Rodney Jerome McNabb (aka: Hervie Todd III) is charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in Heroin, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. In addition, McNabb was served with an arrest warrant for Aggravated Battery on A Law Enforcement Officer, stemming from a previous traffic stop in Fort Walton Beach in which he fled from officers over the weekend.

LATEST STORIES