SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — A construction worker was struck by a car Monday morning in Satsuma.

According to police, it happened around 10:00 am. The post from SPD did not say where the wreck was located.

The worker was taken to a local hospital, there is no word on his condition.

SPD reminds residents to “Please be careful and mindful as you are traveling the roadways in Satsuma especially in the areas of the construction zones.”