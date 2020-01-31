Construction underway for 3-million dollar project in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Construction is underway on a new building for The Community Foundation of South Alabama. It will provide space for non-profits, businesses and groups. Below is a news release on the $3 million project for the downtown Mobile area.
LATEST STORIES
- Interactive Map: Find your Super Bowl hometown hero
- Secretaries of state talk election security in Washington
- Clifford, Curious George and The Cat in the Hat in Pensacola!
- Santa Clara, County, Calif., confirms first case of coronavirus
- Trump impeachment trial: How Senate members are voting on witnesses