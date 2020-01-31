Construction underway for 3-million dollar project in Mobile

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Construction is underway on a new building for The Community Foundation of South Alabama. It will provide space for non-profits, businesses and groups. Below is a news release on the $3 million project for the downtown Mobile area.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories