Construction on OWA’s new indoor waterpark underway in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Construction on a new waterpark is happening at OWA in Foley. The project has been in the works for a while, but visitors will now see the framework of the new structure when they visit the complex.

The indoor waterpark will be the first of its kind on the Gulf Coast. An opening date hasn’t been announced yet, but we’re told it will likely be 2021-2022 before the waterpark is ready for visitors.

