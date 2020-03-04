Conservation group receives grant to expand oyster reefs

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. – The Nature Conservancy in Mississippi has received a $2.8 million grant to expand its oyster reefs.

WLOX-TV reports the funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation will be used to increase the existing oyster reef in Bay St. Louis by 20 acres.

The reef is currently 10 acres. The project is expected to add more height to the reef so it can be stronger if there’s an influx of freshwater.

That can happen in cases such as last year when the Bonnet Carre Spillway was opened twice.

Oysters help maintain water quality and provide habitat for several estuarine species.

