Congressman Matt Gaetz cleared by the Florida Bar after tweet

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla (WKRG) — Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has been cleared by the Florida Bar after sending a tweet about Michael Cohen.

The tweet was sent right before Cohen testified in the House Advisory Committee in February 2018. The tweet said “Do your wife and father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot.”

The tweet was later deleted and Gaetz apologized. People still complained to the Florida Bar and there was an investigation launched. The bar says that Gaetz should not face punishment, but they are advising him to not do this again.