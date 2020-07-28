Congressman John Lewis lies in state in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–Congressman John Lewis’s casket was placed outside on the U.S. Capitol East Front steps, where members of the public could pay their respects to the civil rights icon without entering the building. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, members of the public must stay outside, wear masks and maintain distance. The viewing will continue on Tuesday.

