Congressman Bradley Byrne to attend Veterans Day luncheon in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congressman Bradley Byrne is set to attend the Veterans Day luncheon in Mobile.

Byrne will be at Fort Whiting at noon for the luncheon. The Mobile Area Veterans Day Committee is hosting the annual luncheon.

The lunch costs $20 per person, reservations are required.

