Confirmed cases of COVID-19 reaches 200,000 globally

BERLIN (AP) – Johns Hopkins University says the total number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 200,000. The Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering’s online tally showed 201,436 cumulative cases by 11:13 GMT (6:13 a.m. EST) on Tuesday, with 82,032 listed as recovered. It also recorded 8,006 deaths. The countries with the most confirmed cases were China, Italy, Iran, Spain and Germany. The countries with the most confirmed deaths were China, Italy, Iran, Spain and France.

