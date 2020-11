MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Conde Explorers Mardi Gras Organization has decided to cancel their parade and ball for the upcoming 2021 Mardi Gras season due to Covid-19 concerns.

The decision was made after getting feedback from its’ members.

This is according to an email from a Conde Explorers board member.

Both events were originally scheduled for January 30, 2021.

