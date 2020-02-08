Conde Cavaliers draw 59,000 to downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Friday, Feb. 7, the crowd count for the Conde Cavaliers Parade was 59,080. Police responded to 19 complaints. A total of 117 parking tickets were issued.

Two adults were arrested on misdemeanor charges and two adults were arrested on felony charges.

There were 20 vehicles towed.

