MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Friday, Feb. 7, the crowd count for the Conde Cavaliers Parade was 59,080. Police responded to 19 complaints. A total of 117 parking tickets were issued.
Two adults were arrested on misdemeanor charges and two adults were arrested on felony charges.
There were 20 vehicles towed.
LATEST STORIES
- What the stars will be eating at the Oscars
- Mild weekend with a slim rain chance for Saturday
- Fake Statue of Liberty getting lots of looks
- Official Twitter and Instagram accounts hacked
- Conde Cavaliers draw 59,000 to downtown Mobile