MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Ladd Peebles Stadium grounds were full of people on Saturday for the No Limit Soldier Reunion Tour, featuring Master P, Trina, and Mystical.

Event organizers, Dwight Williams and Brent Lewis tell News 5 they expected nearly four thousand people to be in attendance.

Williams said this event was planned with safety in mind.

“We’re trying to show Mobile that our culture can have something and do something together without there being any violence,” said Williams.

This concert takes place after a shooting occurred during a football Ladd Pebbles Stadium just last year. Making security a top concern for promoters.

“We up the security. We have metal detectors, and we believe in God,” said Lewis.

Officers with the Mobile Police Department as well as deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office were also stationed throughout the stadium.

Concert-goers including Paul Maye and Bria Nicholson say overall, they felt safe attending the Limit Soldier Reunion Tour.

“When I think about the last incident, is it good that we bring someone good after the bad,” said Maye. “We don’t always want to speak on the bad, we want to speak on the good.”

“I’ve been to multiple games here. Multiple events at Ladd Pebbles Stadium” said Nicholson. “I feel like it’s the perfect stadium to be at because of its plenty of room. We have security here. The police are here. It’s a good time.”

More major hip-hop acts are planned for Ladd-Peebles. Gucci Mane, Moneybagg Yo, and Mannie Fresh are scheduled to perform Saturday, May 28.