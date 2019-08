PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — There's something new at Harley Davidson of Pensacola, and it's a sign of bigger changes to come. HD of Pensacola sent us new video of the electric charging station recently installed there. Emblazoned with the blue Harley shield logo, which indicates it's an official sales and service dealership for the Harley Livewire...the motor company's first production electric motorcycle. The charging stations are a requirement for any dealer that sells the bikes. That simple blue outline symbolizes something big happening at the dealership, at Harley Davidson and in motorcycling.

It’s a big deal too because not every dealership will be carrying them when they are released. It’s still unclear exactly when the Livewire, the electric Harley will be on the showroom floor, but Biker Dad has learned that the arrival has been pushed back until sometime in September. Arrival was originally planned for late August.