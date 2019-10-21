Company sells “Friends” giant turkey mask, just in time for the holidays

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) -- Questions still remain this morning following a Friday night shooting on the causeway that injured two people. We expect to learn more from Spanish Fort Police later today. The shooting happened near the boat launch by Ralph & Kacoo’s.

Spanish Fort Police say it was supposed to be a custody exchange that unexpectedly turned violent. One parent and one of the people who came with a parent fired shots at each other. They were both taken to the hospital. Police tell News 5 one person had a shotgun and the other was armed with a pistol. It is not yet clear what caused the shooting to start. A witness described the scary scene days ago. The two people who were shot have been released from the hospital. They are still trying to figure out what happened. We still don’t know why or how the violence started and we don’t know if anyone is facing charges right now.