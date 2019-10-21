Company sells “Friends” giant turkey mask, just in time for the holidays

(WKRG) — This is a perfect costume for those who love the sitcom, “Friends.” Online retailer Firebox is selling a plush face mask shaped like a giant turkey, just like the one Monica wore in season five. Monica wore the turkey to cheer up Chandler after she cut off his toe. Firebox has the mask available on it’s website for $39. “Friends” turned 25 this year.

