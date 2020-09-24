Company offering free tree service to veterans in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A tree crew from Florida is making Hurricane Sally recovery efforts a lot easier for a few lucky residents in Baldwin County. The group, known as ‘Tree Guardian’ is helping veterans in our area with free services after the strong storm uprooted thousands of trees.

“In a time like this, when everyone has damage everywhere, we try to help the worst off,” said Dominic Pallotti, who is in town helping with the relief efforts.

“Tree Guardian” is working in collaboration with Chris Frances Tree Care, a local company, to offer the free services.

“There was no way that I could afford $15,000 to get this tree off this house,” said Matt Hayles, who had a large tree removed from his home Thursday.

“Tree Guardian” travels across the country offering their services after natural disasters. The crew most recently worked in Lake Charles, Louisiana following Hurricane Laura. After they leave Baldwin County they plan to head home and spend time with family before heading out again to another location.

LATEST STORIES