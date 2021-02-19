Community to hold vigil for couple killed in Happy Hill

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friends and family of Tony and Leila Lewis are gathering Saturday afternoon to demand justice after the couple was found dead in their burning home.

The fire happened Wednesday night around 6:30 p.m. on Dr. Thomas Avenue. Neighbors say they heard gunshots and got onto the floor of their home.

The couple’s cause of death is unknown as Mobile police are waiting for autopsy results. Because of the fire and neighbors reporting hearing gunshots, police say they are treating it as a homicide scene.

Tony and Leila were grandparents to local rapper HoneyKomb Brazy. The rapper, whose real name is Nashon Jones, wrote about their deaths on Instagram, “Long live grandma n grandpa y’all was my heart fr I put y’all in every song I hate y’all got caught up in my (expletive).”

Friends and family of the couple will meet near their charred home at 4 p.m. Saturday, 761 S. Dr. Thomas Ave. Those who plan to attend must wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.