LEROY, Ala. (WKRG) – Leroy Volunteer Fire Department’s chief, Rodger Dean, died Saturday following an illness.

Jackson Fire Department shared the passing on their Facebook page Sunday night.

“Our hearts are heavy after the passing of Leroy VFD’s Chief Rodger Dean. Please keep his family and LVFD in your prayers this week,” the post read in part.

Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday. Visitation will be held at Lathan Funeral Home in Jackson at 1 p.m. with the funeral following at 2:30 p.m. at New Leroy Baptist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Leroy Volunteer Fire Department. Dean was 67 years old.