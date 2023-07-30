MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Third Annual Back to School Bash kicked off at Hernon-Sage Park on Dauphin Street Sunday afternoon. Families lined up to receive backpacks, school supplies, and other necessities for students getting ready to return to the classroom.

The event organizers held it in Montraze Slater’s honor to keep his memory alive.

People like Christina Liebowitz went there planning to get her two young children backpacks as they get ready for their upcoming school year.

“We just thought it would be a great way to support the community and get excited about going back to school next week,” she said.

Vendors like Tramaine Martin from Professional Blendz Barbershop on University Boulevard gave away backpacks along with free haircuts.

“We want to bring a positive outlook for everybody in Mobile County and in Alabama period,” said Martin.

The driving force behind the event, is Montraze Slater, who was murdered on Brownlee Street on April 9.

“He was going to be the host this year,” said Owens. “I’m so honored to have Levi Sims to take his place, but he was definitely a part of this vision as well.”

“That was a great, great, great loss for the community because he was very active in the community,” said event em-cee Levi Sims. “And like I say, he was destined to be a star because he was already famous and loved by everyone here in Mobile, the surrounding areas.”

Owens and Sims say Slater was an aspiring artist who always gave back to those in the community; saying events like the back to school bash are an example of what he was all about.

“He was all about making sure people loved one another and got along,” said Sims. “And there are a lot of people out there right now that’s still pushing that same fight, not only for themselves, but in his honor.”