Communities near college towns are concerned about the spread of the virus

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Oyeronke Popoola, a 17-year-old freshman from Raleigh, carries some of her belongings as she and other students leave campus following a cluster of COVID-19 cases at The University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The university announced that it would cancel all in-person undergraduate learning starting on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – The virus that closed down the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill is making its mark on colleges and college towns around the United States. Some universities are reconsidering plans to hold in-person classes or implementing new testing regimes. Others are threatening crackdowns on students who get too close with others, in violation of social distancing rules. Some neighbors in college towns are fearful that students could spread the coronavirus outside of campus. In the last few days alone, college students in places including Tennessee, Oklahoma, Vermont, Kansas and Colorado have tested positive, creating a ripple effect that has put hundreds of other students into quarantine.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories