Communities near college towns are concerned about the spread of the virus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – The virus that closed down the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill is making its mark on colleges and college towns around the United States. Some universities are reconsidering plans to hold in-person classes or implementing new testing regimes. Others are threatening crackdowns on students who get too close with others, in violation of social distancing rules. Some neighbors in college towns are fearful that students could spread the coronavirus outside of campus. In the last few days alone, college students in places including Tennessee, Oklahoma, Vermont, Kansas and Colorado have tested positive, creating a ripple effect that has put hundreds of other students into quarantine.
